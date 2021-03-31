Country registers 2,237 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,237 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 31.

Some 787 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 261,713 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 238,125 patients have recovered, 3,567 people have died. Currently, 20,021 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,885 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,873,658 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.