Azerbaijan confirms 1,759 more COVID-19 cases, 511 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 511 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 252,680 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 234,893 of them have recovered, and 3,445 people have died. Currently, 14,342 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,923 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,816,784 tests have been conducted so far.