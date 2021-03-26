Double standards of COVAX towards Azerbaijan endanger people's lives - MP

By Trend

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has been taking systemic measures both on its territory and at the international level, coming up with new initiatives in the field of coordinating global efforts to combat COVID-19 and creating new formats of cooperation, Azerbaijani MP Afat Hasanova told Trend on March 26.

Hasanova stressed that a special session of the UN General Assembly on combating the pandemic was successfully held at the level of heads of state and government in December 2020 on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president, which made a great contribution to the joint activity of the international community.

“Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, voices various initiatives to strengthen cooperation to combat coronavirus at the global level, actively participates in their implementation,” the MP added. “Moreover, Azerbaijan has rendered humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries in the fight against coronavirus, donated $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against COVID-19.”

“Azerbaijan became one of the first countries which joined the international COVAX platform, created for the fair distribution and availability of vaccines,” the MP said. “That is, Azerbaijan is making its contribution to the fight against coronavirus at the international level, but, unfortunately, despite this work, it faces double standards.”

“COVAX, which is responsible for the equitable distribution of vaccines, has not yet delivered vaccines to Azerbaijan within the agreed terms and volumes,” Hasanova said. “Moreover, COVAX has recently announced that it will transfer fewer doses of the vaccine to Azerbaijan.”

“Moreover, the timing of the supplies is unknown,” the MP said. “At the same time, COVAX has already delivered the first batch of vaccines to Georgia.”

“These are double standards,” Hasanova said. “It is unclear why the vaccine is delivered to some countries on time, but when Azerbaijan needs vaccine, unfounded statements are voiced.”

“Thus, as for the human health, there are double standards, which deprive people of the opportunity to get vaccinated on time and endanger their lives,” the MP said. “This is directed against humanity. Such a frivolous attitude nullifies the credibility towards the COVAX platform. This is a clear proof of its uselessness and bias. At the same time, it is gratifying that Azerbaijan carried out the purposeful work and timely ordered the required number of doses of high-quality vaccine from China.”



