WHO must not turn blind eye to violation of fairness in vaccine distribution - Azerbaijani expert

By Trend





The non-provision of Azerbaijan with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as part of the COVAX platform in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the violation of the principle of fairness, Azerbaijani Doctor of Philosophy Yazgul Abdiyeva told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has always appreciated international initiatives and actively participated in their implementation," doctor of philosophy added.

"The fact that our country, which has shown exemplary behavior in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, donated $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against coronavirus and also rendered support to more than 30 countries of the Non-Aligned Movement testifies to this," doctor of philosophy said.

"COVAX Platform is a mechanism designed to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world," Abdiyeva added.

"Azerbaijan was one of the first countries among 50 countries which joined the COVAX platform last year," doctor of philosophy said. "However, Azerbaijan has not been included in the list of 18 countries that have received Pfizer-BioNTech of this platform."



Abdiyeva stressed that the promise to provide Azerbaijan with the appropriate vaccines within the COVAX initiative has not been fulfilled and the country has been unable to receive them.

"Today's realities against Azerbaijan cause only regret," Abdiyeva added. "WHO is also responsible for this. It must ensure the availability of vaccines to every country and must not turn a blind eye to the violation of the principle of fairness in their distribution."







