Country registers 1,187 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,187 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 20.

Some 306 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 245,490 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 232,534 patients have recovered, 3,339 people have died. Currently, 9,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,692 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,768,149 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.