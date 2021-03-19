No country can prevent spread of British strain of COVID-19 - Azerbaijan's president aide

By Trend

Coronavirus tests detect any strains of the virus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, Trend reports.

Movsumov made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Sometimes the test result can be negative, but after only a day, symptoms appear, and the second test is positive, the assistant to the president said.

"No country can prevent the spread of the ‘British’ strain of COVID-19," he added.

"The strains are spread all over the world. As the first strain spread, so will all the rest. I want to say that, similar to the British one, a local, Azerbaijani strain of coronavirus may even appear," Movsumov emphasized.