Azerbaijan confirms 879 more COVID-19 cases, 334 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 879 new COVID-19 cases, 334 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 244,303 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 232,228 of them have recovered, and 3,325 people have died. Currently, 8,750 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,776 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,756,457 tests have been conducted so far.