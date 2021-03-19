TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

19 March 2021 [17:37] - TODAY.AZ

Special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan  until 06:00 June 1, 2021. The decision was announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19  in the country. 

Besides, the work of public transport will be suspended on the following dates:

- from 00:00 April 3 to 06:00 April 5;

- from 00:00 April 10 to 06:00 April 12;

- from 00:00 April 17 to 06:00 April 19;

- from 00:00 April 24 to 06:00 April 26;

- from 00:00 May 1 to 06:00 May 3;

- from 00:00 May 8 to 06:00 May 10;

- from 00:00 May 15 to 06:00 May 17;

- from 00:00 May 22 to 06:00 May 24;

- from 00:00 May 29 to 06:00 May 31.

