Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

Special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan until 06:00 June 1, 2021. The decision was announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Besides, the work of public transport will be suspended on the following dates:

- from 00:00 April 3 to 06:00 April 5;

- from 00:00 April 10 to 06:00 April 12;

- from 00:00 April 17 to 06:00 April 19;

- from 00:00 April 24 to 06:00 April 26;

- from 00:00 May 1 to 06:00 May 3;

- from 00:00 May 8 to 06:00 May 10;

- from 00:00 May 15 to 06:00 May 17;

- from 00:00 May 22 to 06:00 May 24;

- from 00:00 May 29 to 06:00 May 31.