Khari Bulbul postage stamps released in Amsterdam

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Khari Bulbul postage stamps have been released in the Netherlands. The stamps were issued in memory of the Nagorno-Karabakh war martyrs. The author of the project is Saltanat Revangizi.

"The laws of the Netherlands allow individuals to issue stamps. I decided to implement this project under the motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" and dedicate it to the Nagorno-Karabakh war martyrs. During the Partioric War, I also spread T-shirts with the words "Karabakh is Azerbaijan", "Iti Qovan Kimi" among the residents of Amsterdam. I love my Motherland very much and will continue to try to promote it in the Netherlands and Europe," Revangizi told Trend Life.

Saltanat Revangizi was born in Baku. Since childhood, she was engaged in dancing, performed in the ensembles "Chinar" and "Jujalarim". Saltanat Revangizi studied at the Choreographic School with the legendary dancer and choreographer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Amina Dilbazi.

She performed as a member of "Nur ensemble" led by of People's Artist Nisa Gasimova. In 1992, she graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan Institute of Arts.

She is one of the first artists of independent Azerbaijan to perform at the State Theater of Ankara. In 2004, she married a professional football player. She lives and works in the Netherlands.

Saltanat Revangizi takes an active part in the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora. She teaches Azerbaijani, Oriental and Latin American dances.

Being the symbol of Karabakh, Khari Bulbul symbolizes the patriotic spirit and courage of the Azerbaijani people.

Khari Bulbul grows only in Shusha city. This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

The word "Khari" means "thorny". Two petals of the flower resemble wings, while another one looks like a bird's head.

Many legends, poems and songs are associated with this beautiful flower.

The legend says that once upon a time there was a nightingale that fell in love with a flower. The nightingale loved and protected the flower and was warbling for her all day.

One day a bee saw the flower and wanted to taste its nectar. When the nightingale saw the bee flying toward the flower, it prevented it with his breast. They clashed in the air and the bee stung the nightingale. But the bird did not die. His love and courage changed him into another flower, together with the bee that wanted to sting him.”

Another legend about the flower concerns the Khan of Karabakh and his daughter. After the khan's daughter was married to an Iranian king, she began to miss her homeland of Karabakh.

To help her cope with her yearning for home, the shah built a garden that included all the different flowers of Karabakh. Despite his best intentions, the Khari Bulbul never grew there.







