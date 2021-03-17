Country registers 840 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 840 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 17.

Some 268 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 242,491 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 231,638 patients have recovered, 3,307 people have died. Currently, 7,546 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,023 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,736,493 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 462,951 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.