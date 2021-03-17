Azerbaijani defence minister briefed about progress of drills

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has recently been informed about the latest progress of the operational-tactical exercises of the troops, the Defence Ministry reported on its website on March 16.

Reports on the progress of the exercises were made by commanders of types of troops, Army Corps commanders and relevant officers.

Simultaneously, under the exercise plan and on the basis of the data obtained as a result of the terrain reconnaissance, the tasks and the organization of the interoperability between the troops were clarified on the terrain board. The minister gave relevant instructions concerning the control of troops.

The exercises started on March 15 and will continue till March 18.

The exercises that are held under the defence minister's leadership involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armoured vehicles, up to 200 missiles and various calibre artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.