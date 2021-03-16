Drizzle expected tomorrow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 16. Drizzle is expected in some places. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4- 6 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4- 6 °C at night, +8- 10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country`s regions. Snow will fal in the mountains. The weather will be mainly rainless in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0- 5 °C at night and +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, -7 °C and °C-12 in highlands, and 0 °C and +5 °C in the daytime.

The humid weather on March 16 is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.