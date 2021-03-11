Azerbaijan to purchase 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia

By Trend





Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decree regarding the import of medicines, Trend reports.

In order to prevent the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Azerbaijan and carry out immunization activities in this area in line with paragraph 2.1 of the Decree of the president of Azerbaijan on the application of the Law of Azerbaijan 'On Medicines No. 528 dated February 6, 2007 in accordance with the Agreement on the supply of medicines signed between the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC, 300,000 doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine will be imported to Azerbaijan within 180 days.

The Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance were instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.