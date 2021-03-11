Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be occasionally rainy in Baku on March 11.Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the northern and western regions. Sleet and snow are expected in some places, It will be foggy in the regions. West wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +5-8 °C in the daytime, -3 °C and -8 °C in the mountains at night, and 0 °C and -3 °C in the daytime.



