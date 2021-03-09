Country registers 195 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 195 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 8.

Some 71 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 236,963 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 229,789 patients have recovered, 3,247 people have died. Currently, 3,927 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,624 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,657,999 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.