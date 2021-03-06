Sunny weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on March 6. Mild south-west wind will intensify in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-5 °C at night, +9-14 °C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places and west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +0-5°C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, and +8-13 °C in the daytime.

South-west wind will be followed by strong north wind on March 7. Atmospheric pressure will fluctuate significantly, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.