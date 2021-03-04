Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

By Trend





Some 24,272 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 3, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,315 citizens have been vaccinated.

The vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18 this year.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.