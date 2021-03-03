Country registers 319 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 319 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 3.

Some 161 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 235,333 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 229,143 patients have recovered, 3,230 people have died. Currently, 2,960 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,928 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,618,808 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.