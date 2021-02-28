Azerbaijan reports 172 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 278 new COVID-19 cases, 172 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 234,267 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,651 of them have recovered, and 3,218 people have died. Currently, 2,398 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,873 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,591,235 tests have been conducted so far.