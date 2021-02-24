Azerbaijan discloses statistics of people infected with coronavirus

By Trend





The statistics of those infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Trend reports on Feb. 23 referring to www.koronovirusinfo.az .

The biggest number of infected people in the country falls on Baku - 52.3 percent, Absheron - 12.9 percent, Ganja and Gazakh - 8.1 percent, Sheki and Zagatala - 3.2 percent, Guba and Khachmaz - 3 percent, Lankaran - 2.9 percent, Shirvan - 2.5 percent and Upper Karabakh - 1.4 percent.

Some 0.05 percent of the total cases of infection were observed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.