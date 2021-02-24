Country registers 223 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 223 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 23.

Some 176 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 233,424 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,012 patients have recovered, 3,204 people have died. Currently, 2,208 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,043 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,563,101 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.