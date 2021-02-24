TABIB: COVID-19 vaccine used in Azerbaijan also effective against other variants

By Trend





The vaccine ‘CoronaVAC’, produced by the Chinese Sinovac Biotech company, is effective against the UK and South African variants of COVID-19, Director of Brazil-based Butantan Biomedical Center Dimas Kovas said, a source in the Management Union of Azerbaijan's Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on Feb.22.

According to Covas, the center has conducted clinical tests to verify the CoronaVAC vaccine’s efficacy against the British and South African variants of COVID-19, and the result has been successful.

Covas stressed that Sinovac company's drug is superior in technology to other vaccines.

‘CoronaVAC’ vaccination has been launched in Azerbaijan on January 18, 2021.