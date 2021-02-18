ASCO warns local ships sailing in Caspian Sea against stormy weather

By Trend





A warning was sent to the ships owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), sailing in the Caspian Sea in connection with the stormy weather in the sea, Spokesman for ASCO Mehman Mehdiyev told Trend on Feb.17.

According to Mehdiyev, the captains of ships at ports and at anchors were instructed to ensure their stay in shelters during the stormy weather for safety.

"Due to the weather conditions, preventive security measures have already been taken, and the ships are in the shelters. They will set sail on the evening of February 18," added Mehdiyev.