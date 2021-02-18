Azerbaijani Migration Service talks documents required for visiting some countries

By Trend





The list of documents that will be required from citizens flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia has been determined, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports on Feb. 17 referring to the State Migration Service.

“The certificate of COVID-19 negative test (by using the PCR method), made 48 hours before departure to Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Georgia, must be in the Russian and English languages, respectively,” Huseynov said. “A test result is not required for children under 6.”

The individuals flying to Ukraine must additionally submit a certificate of insurance and a residence permit in Ukraine, or, if they are not family members of a citizen of Ukraine, a document on their financial situation (bank certificate, etc.).

The individuals flying to Georgia must submit a document confirming that they have been fully vaccinated (two doses of the vaccine).

The head of the Service added that those who want to travel by vehicles must apply for relevant information to the embassies (consulates) of these countries in Azerbaijan.