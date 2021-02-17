TABIB comments on issue of vaccination of foreign citizens

By Trend





The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan commented on the question of whether foreign citizens living in Azerbaijan will be vaccinated against coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to TABIB.

"Initially, the vaccination against COVID-19 will be provided to the citizens of Azerbaijan,” TABIB noted.

Azerbaijan purchases the CoronoVAC vaccine that is produced by the Chinese Sinovac company.

The vaccines, which are delivered to the country in stages, are initially injected into people aged over 65, health workers, police officers, and people from other risk groups. Vaccination consists of 2 stages: two doses of the drug are administered with an interval of 28 days.