Azerbaijan begins vaccination of 50-years and older citizens

By Trend

COVID-19 vaccination of 50-years and older citizens started in Azerbaijan on February 17, 2021, Trend reports.

In order to pass the vaccination, the citizens should link to https://randevu.its.gov.az/ and use the ‘Rendezvous for the COVID-19 vaccine’ e-service. For this aim, the ID card number and PIN-code should be entered and ‘Check’ clicked.

Then, from the proposed list, there should be selected the vaccination item, date, and time, and entered the citizen’s mobile phone number. Upon completion of the registration, a message will be sent to this number stating that the queue was registered.

The message will display the date, time, and place where the first dose of the vaccine will be received. It will be necessary to present an identity card at the reception of the medical institution where the vaccination will be conducted.



