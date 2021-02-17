Culture Ministry shows Orthodox church in Ganja

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has released a short video about Alexander Nevsky Church Ganja as part of the "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" project.

The Orthodox church was built in 1887 with charitable funds from both local Orthodox and Muslims.

The building was erected in the Byzantine style from bricks. In 1931, the church was closed by the Soviet authorities.

Between 1935 and1938, the church was used as a museum of local lore. Later, the museum was moved to another building (mosque), and the temple began to be used as a warehouse.

In 194, the temple was returned to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Alexander Nevsky Church is considered one of the oldest Orthodox churches in Azerbaijan. Various icons have survived from the old interior of the church, including the icon of the holy noble Prince Alexander Nevsky and the icon of St. Mary Magdalene.

In 2017, an event was held to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the opening of the church.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry presented a short video about German Lutheran Church in Shamkir.

The church was built by Germans in 1909. For 32 years, the building functioned as a church, and then as a House of Culture and Teachers, as well as a local history museum.

The reconstruction work started in May, 2012, and ended in July, 2013. The church covers a total area of 10 hectares.

The Culture Ministry also released a short video about the Church of St. George in Gakh's Gakhingilov village.

The church was built in 1888 with voluntary donations in honor of the Holy Great Martyr George with the support of the Christian Rehabilitation Board in the Caucasus.

The religious site is protected by the Ministry of Culture as a historical monument.

Notably, the project "Let's Get to Know Our Christian Heritage" aims at promotion of the state-protected churches and other Christian shrines in Azerbaijan.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki's Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) in Sheki as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.

