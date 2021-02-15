Cloudy and rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on February 16. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountains and foothills. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the afternoon, 0 °C and +4 °C at night,

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0°C and -5 °C in the highlands, +4-8 °C in the daytime.

Humid weather which is expected on February 16, is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.