Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 155 new COVID-19 cases, 169 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,995 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,514 of them have recovered, and 3,178 people have died. Currently, 2,303 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,715 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,495,198 tests have been conducted so far.