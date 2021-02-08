Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 132 new COVID-19 cases, 285 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,154 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 225,246 of them have recovered, and 3,158 people have died. Currently, 2,750 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,783 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,453,083 tests have been conducted so far.