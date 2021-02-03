Vaccination of medical workers underway in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Vaccination of medical workers is under way in Azerbaijan and 70 percent of the country’s medical workers have already been vaccinated, the Health Ministry has said in its official webpage.

The vaccination of medical workers is part of the first stage of nationwide vaccination that started on January 18.

The next stage of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 65 years old will start on February 8. Citizens over 65 years of age are asked to register on the website randevu.its.gov.az and choose the nearest medical facility for vaccination starting from February 5.

Once registered, citizens will be sent an SMS message, after which they can receive their first dose of vaccine.

The ministry will reveal the rules for using the registration system in the coming days.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, as of January 18. The vaccination process started with medical workers and is voluntary and carried out at the expense of the state.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved "Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2002". According to the strategy, initially, those who are socially and medically vulnerable to the infection risk, including health care workers, law enforcement officials, military personnel, detainees, arrested persons and prisoners, people over 65 years and people with chronic disease will be vaccinated.

Azerbaijan has ordered 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The government will issue passports to people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25, and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

As of February 3, Azerbaijan, the nation of 10 million, has registered 230,455 COVID-19 cases and 3,141 coronavirus-related deaths. Some 223,807 patients have recovered.