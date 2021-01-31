Azerbaijan extends restrictions on work of public transport on weekends

By Trend





Azerbaijan has extended the terms of restrictions on the work of public transport on weekends, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

This has been outlined in the corresponding decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the decision, the movement of public transport is limited on the territory of the country.

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 30 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on February 1;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 6 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on February 8;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 13 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on February 15;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 20 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on February 22;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 27 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 1;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 6 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 8;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 13 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 15;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 20 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 22;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 27 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 27.