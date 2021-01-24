Country registers 287 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 287 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 24.

Some 568 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 228,975 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 220,292 patients have recovered, 3,082 people have died. Currently, 5,601 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,079 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,361,552 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.