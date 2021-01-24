Azerbaijani expert talks impact of recycling old cars on traffic jams

By Trend

Azerbaijan has recently reported on the implementation of a program for the disposal of old cars, Trend report.

One of the most important current problems in the transport sector in Baku is traffic jams. But will recycling old cars play a role in solving this problem?

Property expert Ramil Osmanli answered Trend's questions on this matter.

According to Osmanli, the disposal of old cars will not have a big impact on the elimination of traffic jams.

"I do not think that in Azerbaijan it is necessary to suppress "motorization" by administrative decisions by reducing the number of cars. On the contrary, I believe that it is necessary to modernize the road infrastructure, bring it in line with international standards and, as a result, eliminate the problem of traffic jams," the expert said.

"Recycling old cars is not as important in terms of eliminating traffic jams as it is in terms of improving the environmental situation, eliminating environmental problems and renewing the vehicle fleet. This is also important in connection with the decrease in the death rate in road accidents," added Osmanli.