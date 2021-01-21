Azerbaijan's population continues to grow

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Over the past year, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 56,292 people or 0.6 percent.

The country's population reached 10,123,400 people as of December 1, 2020, Trend reported.

The urban population made up 52.8 percent and the rural population - 47.2 percent. Of the total population, 49.9 percent are men, 50.1 percent are women.

The population density is 117 people per square kilometer.

Notably, the ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born on April 6, 2019. The weight of the girl, born in the family of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova was 3.6 kilograms, while her height-52 centimeters. The child was born completely healthy.

It should be noted that MDS business journal named Azerbaijan the country with the highest percentage of people aged 25 to 29 in Europe in 2019. Some 9,4 percent of the population comprise the millennial generation.