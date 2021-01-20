Azerbaijan develops program for recycling old cars

By Trend





A program for recycling old cars has been developed in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Environmental Policy of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Rasim Sattarzade told Trend.

He noted that the ‘State program for road safety in Azerbaijan’ provides for the development and implementation of a program for recycling old cars.

Sattarzade noted that the program is ready and is at the last stage of approval.

“After the implementation of the recycling program for old cars, significant results will be achieved in renewing the country's car park,” Sattarzade added.