Azerbaijan announces starting date for COVID-19 vaccination

By Trend





Both Turkey and Azerbaijan purchased Chinese-made vaccines against the coronavirus infection, Ibrahim Mammadov, Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov gave the speech in an interview with Turkish TRT Avaz.

Vaccinations will start in Azerbaijan next week, the spokesman.

According to Mammadov, cooperation with Turkey on this issue will continue.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey purchase the same vaccines. As in all matters, this time Azerbaijan also showed solidarity with Turkey,” Mammadov added.