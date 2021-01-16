Country registers 349 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 15.

Some 494 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 226,549 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 213,773 patients have recovered, 2,983 people have died. Currently, 9,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,231 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,302,843 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.