Azerbaijani flag raised in Dutch Oosterwijk city in memory of Baku Network Director

By Trend





An Azerbaijani flag in memory of the recently deceased director of the Baku Network Expert Council, Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency, Doctor of Philosophy Elkhan Alasgarov, has been raised in the Dutch city of Oosterwijk.

The flag was hung up by the initiative of Oosterwijk City Mayor, Hans Janssen, on the building of the city's Mayor's Office.

Elkhan Alasgarov worked at the Azerbaijani Embassy in The Hague from 2008-2015.

During his business trip to the Netherlands, Elkhan Alasgarov for the first time revealed and investigated the story of a Dutch hero, an Azerbaijani, a native of Zagatala district Mammad Mammadov ("Medo"), as well as about 22 Azerbaijanis - prisoners of war of the Second World War, who by the will of fate ended up in this country.