New metro station, depot to open in Baku

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A new metro station will be opened in capital Baku, the press service of Baku metro has said.

The station is named November 8 after Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day-war with Armenia.

The new station consists of three levels and was built using modern metro construction methods and technologies. On an area of 13,365 sqm a marble and granite covering was laid.

“It has four entry-exists and along with the stairs, 17 escalators will provide passengers with easy and safe entry and exit to the station. In addition, the station is equipped with three elevators for passenger with disabilities. As a part of the “Accessible subway” project, which is considered to be one of the most important social steps in the history of the metro, seats for the disabled people have been installed on old-generation metro trains since March 2019,” the source said.

One of the main features of the station is crossover cameras, which allows trains to move from one track to another. This will further intensify the regular movement of trains by reducing the traffic intervals.

Additionally, among the revolutionary innovations applied here are the coating elements. Thus, for the first time in the post-Soviet space, the installation of the modern Vollert-Rheda system has begun in the Baku metro. The use of modern technologies will ensure efficient, economical and high-quality metro operation.

Furthermore, Baku Metro, along with the construction of the purple line, is intensively working on the construction of a depot in Khojasan settlement near Baku.

The work is being carried out in three stages.

As part of the work on the train repair and observation platform, work has been completed on one observation and rail track, and on two more the installation of road superstructure elements is nearing completion.

Additionally, along with the construction of the checkpoint building, related communication systems, the loading and unloading area, fire safety sites and other service areas, work on the construction of underground crossings, passenger platforms, continues as planned within the requirements of the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, large-scale repair and restoration work is nearing completion at the existing Jafar Jabbarly station, where the station platform and tracks have been completely reconstructed and brought up to the level of modern standards for serviceability, structural reliability and aesthetics. In addition, large-scale restoration work has been carried out in the tunnels connecting the station with the Khatai station.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in 2014 to set up the state-owned Baku Metro CJSC through the reorganization of Baku Metro and Azertunelmetrotikinti JSC. The main tasks of the Baku Metro CJSC were to reorganize the metro system in line with modern requirements, upgrade it to international standards, ensure free and safe movement of passengers, and improve passenger transportation services. Presently, the construction work in Baku metro is taking place in accordance with the conceptual development program.








