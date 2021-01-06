Country registers 802 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 802 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 5.

Some 2,479 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 221,401 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 199,213 patients have recovered, 2,792 people have died. Currently, 19,396 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,435 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,222,629 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.