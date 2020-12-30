Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends New Year gifts to orphanages, boarding schools

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have visited orphanages and boarding schools to provide children with presents on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Each year, on the eve of the December 31, the Foundation, headed by the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, organizes such annual festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools at Buta Palace.

Taking into account the coronavirus pandemic, and that the organization of the celebration does not meet the requirements of a special quarantine regime, the Foundation congratulated children in another way.

The Foundation prepared presents for children according to their tastes and wishes in order to create a festive mood for children, who always looked forward for the events organized by the foundation. Children were presented toys symbolizing the year of 2021, their favourite sweets and Lego constructions.

The festive campaign organized by the Foundation covered about 2,000 children.

Gifts of Heydar Aliyev Foundation were delivered to orphanages, boarding schools, social service institutions for children with special needs and Children Psychoneurological Center in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sheki.

Earlier, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent gifts to 100,000 families on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity. The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect for national and spiritual values.

Set up in 2004, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing projects and programs in various fields in Azerbaijan since the first day of its activity. The Foundation's activities are aimed at preserving and restoring cultural, historical and religious monuments are known to everyone.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly implements various projects aiming at low-income families and those in need of special care. So far, gifts were delivered to families receiving addressed social aid at New Year, Nowruz and Ramadan holidays, festive tables laid for thousands of people in need of social aid, and gifts were distributed. Foodstuff was delivered to people over 65, who were prohibited to leave their homes, as well as to low-income families within the project “We are strong together” during the special quarantine declared in the country in connection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



