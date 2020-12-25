State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads completes repair of several streets, roads in Baku

By Trend

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads carried out work on the repair of streets and roads in Badamdar settlement of Sabail district in Baku, the agency told Trend.

As reported, repair work has already been completed on the streets and roads in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd residential areas of the Badamdar settlement with a total length of 7.8 kilometers.

“The repair work of the 1st residential area of the settlement along Natavan, Vagif Mustafazade, Yuzhnaya, Mirza Shafi Vazeh streets with a total length of 2.9 kilometers, in 2nd residential area along Sadovaya street with a length of 2.4 kilometers, in 3rd residential area at 26, 28, 30 and 33 streets,” said the agency’s message.

The agency noted that the repair work was carried out mainly on the streets and roads, which had been in use for a long time without major repairs.

The repair work is carried out under the control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. It carried out repair work over the past year on 7 streets of the Sabail districts with a total length of 6 kilometers.







