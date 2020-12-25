TODAY.AZ / Society

Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief still in intensive care, after COVID-19 infection

25 December 2020 [13:06] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu continues to be consistently severe, a doctor of the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated told Trend on Dec. 25.

According to the doctor, Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature are normal: "Saturation of lungs with oxygen is 60 percent, with oxygenation at 94 percent. Intensive treatment continues, the patient's condition is assessed as consistently severe."

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.

