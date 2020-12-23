Israel provides humanitarian aid in framework of Medical cooperation with Azerbaijan

By Vahid Bayramov, Chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz)

The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan in the framework of the medical cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan donated the first part of medical equipment to Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chief of Mission Charge d`Affairs Mr. Doron Pe'er handed the medical equipment to Mr. Ramin Aghayev, Head of International Cooperation and Protocol Division, TABIB and Mr. Ramin Burjaliyev, Senior Protocol Expert, International Cooperation and Protocol Division, TABIB.

Mr. Doron Pe'er stated:

“The Embassy of Israel intensifies its medical and humanitarian cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan. Today the Embassy has provided Azerbaijani hospitals, through TABIB, with advanced medical equipment. This comes in addition to the urgent medical and humanitarian aid that was provided in Ganja and in Baku during October. More medical equipment will be provided by the Embassy within a few weeks.

The year 2020 has been a challenging one for the healthcare system, with an ongoing global pandemic, and an armed conflict, during which thousands were injured and many more were affected by it. It is only natural that Israel will bolster its humanitarian cooperation with Azerbaijan, because it is what friends do in such trying times.

As we prepare for the new year of 2021, we look forward to increasing the cooperation between our countries in all areas, including agriculture, water management and irrigation, infrastructure, innovation, health, smart city planning, and more.

The Embassy of Israel wishes health, peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan in the upcoming new year!”

3 (three) units of Koaqulyator 400 HP TOUCH, LED and 6 (six) units of EKQ 12 channels ECG200S 80609274, Cardioline were delivered to TABIB.







