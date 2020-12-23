8th Azerbaijani-Russia Youth Forum kicks off

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Azerbaijani-Russian Youth Forum was held virtually on December 22.

The forum, chaired by Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations Azer Aliyev and Chairman of the Russian Council of Youth and Children's Organizations Grigory Petushkov, was attended by members of parliament, government agencies, universities and media representatives.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev and Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Yelena Drujinina provided insight into the state youth policy in Azerbaijan and Russia.

They also stressed the fraternal ties between the two countries and economic and humanitarian projects implemented as part of the cooperation.

Furthermore, MPs Shahin Seyidzade and Emin Hajiyev, member of the Russian State Duma Natalya Kuvshinova, director of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Elnur Aliyev and head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, including the existence of intensive political dialogue and practical cooperation in political, economic, trade, social, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

Then the forum continued its work in two plenary sections which covered such topics as "Realities and prospects of cooperation between youth organizations of Azerbaijan and Russia" and "Intercultural dialogue. Preservation of historical and cultural heritage".

Representatives of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and more than 30 youth organizations informed about the implemented projects, exchanged their experiences and views. At the end of the forum, the participants made proposals to strengthen cooperation between the youth of the two countries.

Notably, the 8th Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum was organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the National Council of Youth Organizations and the Russian Council of Youth and Children's Organizations.

