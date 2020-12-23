WHO talks details on new strain of COVID-19

By Trend





So far, there is no evidence of the presence or absence of the effect of the new strain of coronavirus on the antibody response or the effectiveness of the vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Azerbaijan said in response to a request of Trend.

The local UK structures reported about SARS-CoV-2 virus. Over 1,400 cases of this new virus strain were registered. The first cases were observed in mid-September.

This type of virus contains a number of genetic mutations and was mainly observed in southern and eastern England, including London.

The office stressed that in accordance with the preliminary epidemiological analysis and simulations carried out in the UK, there may be a change in spreading this new virus strain.

The UK is conducting additional research to confirm initial conclusions and expand knowledge in this sphere.

"WHO recommends to conduct the research to understand these specific mutations and to reveal any changes in the function of the virus in terms of its intensive spreading, the potential impact of COVID-19 on diagnostic systems and disease severity," the office said.

"The reason for conducting special research on this type of virus is that there are initial signs that it has multiple mutations and may spread more easily among humans," the office said.

"WHO recommends to continue all main public health and social protection measures, including testing, isolation and treatment, hand hygiene, physical distance, ventilating enclosed spaces, wearing medical masks, other personal protective equipment, avoiding contact with infected people," the office said. "If more people are vaccinated, the virus will endanger less people."

"At the same time, the likelihood of appearing new mutations and types will decrease," the office said. "Let's not forget that COVID-19 is a deadly disease and all steps must be taken to control its spread."