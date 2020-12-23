Baku awaits unfavorable weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 23. Precipitations will be intensive in some areas. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 mm Hg to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas and foothills. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, 0°C and +3 °C in the daytime.

Mild south-east wind and rainy weather are unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.