Tourism Agency films video about picturesque places of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar

By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency has filmed a video footage dedicated to the picturesque places of the liberated Kalbajar district, the agency’s Chairman Fuad Naghiyev wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports on Dec.19.

"Kalbajar has great potential, which will allow developing various types of tourism, thanks to ancient monuments, (Caucasian) Albania's heritage, beautiful nature, healing springs and unique relief. The video filmed by us presents picturesque places of Kalbajar, liberated from the Armenian occupation," added Naghiyev.

Earlier, the agency presented videos from picturesque places of liberated Gubadli and Zangilan districts and the city of Shusha.

The videos are presented within the agency’s project which also envisions to film footages reflecting the tourism potential of other liberated Azerbaijani lands.

The districts were liberated as a result of 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020).