Country registers 3,962 new COVID-19 cases

Azernews





Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 18.

Some 4,188 patients have recovered and 45 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 195,422 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 131,252 patients have recovered, 2,133 people have died. Currently, 62,037 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,305 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,031,308 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.